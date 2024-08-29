PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at $931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PDD by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,504,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,515 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,322,000 after purchasing an additional 348,130 shares during the period. Finally, Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 17.7% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 278,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of PDD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. 19,486,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

