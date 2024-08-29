PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $193.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

PDD stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,984,000 after buying an additional 1,904,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

