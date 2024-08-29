PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $55.36 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $55.36 million and $3.43 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH) was first traded on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,156,343,662,800 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 411,156,343,662,799.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000013 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,905,207.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

