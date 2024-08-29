PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. 3,519,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

