Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PBT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.57. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

