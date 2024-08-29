Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 3.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.31. 38,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 126,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

