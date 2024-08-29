Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading Up 3.6%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.31. 38,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 126,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $522.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.57.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Trading of Permian Basin Royalty Trust
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
