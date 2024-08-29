Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$516,250.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$516,250.00.

Derick Nathan Czember also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$298,620.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Derick Nathan Czember purchased 3,470 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.70.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Derick Nathan Czember sold 27,064 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$401,900.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.77. 489,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.74. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.