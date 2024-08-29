Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 4,514,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,416,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a PE ratio of -479.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,601,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

