Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.47

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.77. Pharming Group shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 464 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.65 million, a P/E ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

