Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 45,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 80,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on PHVS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pharvaris from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

The stock has a market cap of $571.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $7,994,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,440,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 335,687 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

