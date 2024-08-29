Philcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.87 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $26.87 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

