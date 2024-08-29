Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFG. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,125.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

