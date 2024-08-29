Piper Sandler Downgrades Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) to Neutral

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AADI. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 61.83% and a negative net margin of 288.72%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $45,454.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,260,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,415 shares of company stock worth $76,151 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

