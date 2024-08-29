Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $32.60 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.60 million and $73,082.60 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00056738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.