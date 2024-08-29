Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PZA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.87. 7,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,039. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$12.78 and a one year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

