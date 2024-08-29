Polymath Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,735.79 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $73.67 million and approximately $8,735.79 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.07745221 USD and is down -22.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,812.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

