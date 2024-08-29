PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0018

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $13.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00105496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

