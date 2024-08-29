Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 144397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHA shares. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Premier Health of America from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Leede Financial cut Premier Health of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Premier Health of America Stock Up 5.9 %

Premier Health of America Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

Featured Articles

