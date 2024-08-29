Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 258,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,427. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

