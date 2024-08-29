Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,229 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.3% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.66. 2,201,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $530.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $487.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

