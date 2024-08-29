Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.57 and last traded at $170.13. Approximately 996,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,565,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $399.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,313 shares of company stock valued at $57,539,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

