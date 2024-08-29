Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.05. 782,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,624,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

