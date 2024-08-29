Propel (TSE:PRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.89

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 78577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Propel alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Propel

Propel Stock Performance

Propel Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.