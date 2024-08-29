Propel (TSE:PRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.89

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 78577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Propel
Propel Stock Performance
Propel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.16%.
About Propel
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Propel
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.