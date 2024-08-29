Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.93

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $5.03. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,420,008 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,762 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

