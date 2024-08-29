PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.04. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 121,561 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.