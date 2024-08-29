PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.04. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 121,561 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
