PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.89. 1,209,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,488. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.67.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

