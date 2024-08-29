Quantfury Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $28,040.11 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00007477 BTC on major exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and $28,040.11 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 4.57107567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

