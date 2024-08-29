Quantum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009170 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,265.79 or 1.00149453 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

