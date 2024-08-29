Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 139,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aflac by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,042. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

