Rashid Wasti Acquires 2,000 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total value of C$709,500.00.

George Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

WN stock traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$220.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,277. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$144.41 and a 52-week high of C$222.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$208.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94.

George Weston Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$229.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.