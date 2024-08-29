ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $3.16 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 83.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00104457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009766 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

