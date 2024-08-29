Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.58

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 8301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Redeia Corporación Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

