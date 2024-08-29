Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.62

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.62 and last traded at $208.51, with a volume of 112657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

