Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $164.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00126745 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $123.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

