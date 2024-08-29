RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

RMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 16,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

