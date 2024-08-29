RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

RMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 16,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.