RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
RMI traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 16,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,769. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.