Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 549,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,098. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
