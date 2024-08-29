Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $26.05 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 84,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,009. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

