Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 930,042 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

