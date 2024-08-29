Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $151.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RY. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Shares of RY stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 179,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,544. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,695,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,566,000 after purchasing an additional 964,898 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

