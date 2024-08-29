Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.64

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.64 and last traded at $116.30, with a volume of 198068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,246,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

