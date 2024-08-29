Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

RCL traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,281. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

