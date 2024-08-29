Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1881669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Royal Helium Trading Down 18.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Helium

In related news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.