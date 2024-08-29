RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,219. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $122.92.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

