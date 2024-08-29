Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.03. 192,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 149,472 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

