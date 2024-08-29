Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $258.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.