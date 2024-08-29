Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.030-10.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.03-$10.11 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRM traded down $5.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.99. 10,915,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,764 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,367 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.