Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.03-$10.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.79 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.030-10.110 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.68.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $260.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.