Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 7.2%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.27. 486,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,383,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SANA. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.