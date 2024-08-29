ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.60 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ScanSource updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 381,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,225. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 34,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,453,285.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $406,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock worth $5,025,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

