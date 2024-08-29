Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Purchases 1,782 Shares

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider David Schwartz bought 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$21.96 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of A$39,129.16 ($26,438.62).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, David Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$21.96 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of A$109,790.00 ($74,182.43).

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

